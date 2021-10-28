Analysts Offer Predictions for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $79.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.