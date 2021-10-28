Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ECL. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

ECL stock opened at $221.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.00. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,309,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,566 shares of company stock worth $46,356,841. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

