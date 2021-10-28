Brokers Offer Predictions for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,374,000 after buying an additional 51,403 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,636,000 after buying an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after buying an additional 173,741 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

