Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.89 million.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.46. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $161,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock worth $19,151,576. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.