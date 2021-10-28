Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.89 million.
Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.46. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $161,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock worth $19,151,576. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
