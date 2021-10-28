Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 381.0% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE DMO opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 465,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 60,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.