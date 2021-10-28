iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 309.9% in October

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 309.9% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares during the period.

EWZS opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

