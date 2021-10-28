Robert W. Baird Boosts Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $49.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.35. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $223,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $485,878 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

