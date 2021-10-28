Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,983 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,429 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Callon Petroleum worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

