OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,820 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

