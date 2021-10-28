Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 86,252 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,252 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pinterest worth $125,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 28.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,580,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,452 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 117.8% in the second quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 52,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,842,000 after purchasing an additional 224,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,908 shares of company stock valued at $36,579,276 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $45.30 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

