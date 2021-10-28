MML Investors Services LLC Buys 17,202 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,143,000 after buying an additional 1,007,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after buying an additional 312,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after buying an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.