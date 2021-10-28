Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KURI. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,058,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,459,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkuri Global Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KURI opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.