Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 1,018 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.47. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

