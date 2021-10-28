Maven Securities LTD Invests $152,000 in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $836.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.