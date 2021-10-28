Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $129,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Workday by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Workday by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $283.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,572.86, a PEG ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $286.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

