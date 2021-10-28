Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

NYSE:DT opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.36, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,355,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

