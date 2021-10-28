Brokers Set Expectations for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

GLPEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.