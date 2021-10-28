FY2021 Earnings Estimate for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Issued By Piper Sandler

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HBT opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

