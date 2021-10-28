FY2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $13.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.12 EPS.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

NASDAQ FB opened at $312.22 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.28. The firm has a market cap of $880.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total value of $17,126,973.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

