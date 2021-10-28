Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $138.25 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $138,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pool by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 482,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $23,408,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Shares of POOL opened at $499.78 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $517.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

