Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 1,300 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,235,000 after buying an additional 121,224 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,599,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $112.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

