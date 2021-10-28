Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.39 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allegion were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

ALLE stock opened at $127.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $137.44. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,508 shares of company stock worth $1,295,275. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.