PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

