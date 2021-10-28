Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

