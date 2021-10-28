478,900 Shares in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 478,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.41% of Adecoagro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,819 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 28.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,700,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 596,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 339.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $7,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

AGRO stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.31. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

