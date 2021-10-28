Andra AP fonden Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $18,891,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,737,557 shares of company stock worth $522,243,973. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

