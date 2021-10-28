Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

NYSE:KOF opened at $54.88 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.244 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 106.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.