CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 210.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

CSX stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

