Andra AP fonden Invests $5.92 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 194,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

