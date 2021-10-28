Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,498,000 after acquiring an additional 710,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 931,972 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 847,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 412,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

