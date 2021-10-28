Jefferies Group LLC Sells 375,409 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375,409 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

NYSE:EGHT opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $137,424.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.