Jefferies Group LLC Raises Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

