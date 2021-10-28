State Street Corp Buys 665,970 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,970 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in News were worth $471,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 2,486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in News by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in News by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

News stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.46. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

