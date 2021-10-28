State Street Corp Acquires 19,655,402 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 5,285.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.07% of Palantir Technologies worth $527,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $14,081,769.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,913,058.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $242,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,854,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,804,229 shares of company stock valued at $142,004,759. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.60.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

