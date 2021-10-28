Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $510,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,901,000 after acquiring an additional 376,148 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,425,000 after acquiring an additional 244,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,533,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,494,517. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

