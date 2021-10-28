Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,030,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.59% of FOX worth $558,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth $69,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after buying an additional 1,007,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after buying an additional 850,494 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

