Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,380,000 after purchasing an additional 121,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $143.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,025. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

