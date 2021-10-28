CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 682 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.