CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after buying an additional 1,397,263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after buying an additional 923,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 557.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,963,000 after buying an additional 707,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE FE opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

