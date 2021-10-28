BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Down 10.3%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) shares were down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 3,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

About BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

