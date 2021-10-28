Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.63. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

WIPKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.27 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Winpak in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

