Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 46,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 21,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.