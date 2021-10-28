Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 110,614 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $87,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 842.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,337.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,922 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

Shares of FLT opened at $262.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

