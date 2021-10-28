Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 177,660 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,660 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after acquiring an additional 591,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Mimecast by 14.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,194,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,385,000 after buying an additional 153,194 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIME opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,908 shares of company stock valued at $15,025,453 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

