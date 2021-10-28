Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $183.00 at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $291.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.58.

TDOC opened at $138.63 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 169.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 222.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

