General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $230.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

GD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.36.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $205.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

