Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UBSFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a €70.00 ($82.35) price target (down previously from €84.00 ($98.82)) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

