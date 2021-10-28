CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,237 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 308,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,317.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ONB. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.