CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 275 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,039,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,118 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in American International Group by 464,814.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,579,000 after acquiring an additional 999,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American International Group by 879.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,037,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,845,000 after acquiring an additional 931,446 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

NYSE:AIG opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

