AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 424,149 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of AECOM worth $72,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in AECOM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

